Kyrie Irving Medical Update

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving underwent successful arthroscopic surgery today to relieve a right shoulder impingement. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Irving, who will miss the remainder of the season, is expected to make a full recovery.

In 20 games for Brooklyn this season, Irving recorded averages of 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest, shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from 3-point range and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line. He scored 30 or more points seven times, including two games of 50+ points, becoming the first player in franchise history to record multiple 50-point games.