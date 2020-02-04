Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie to Represent Brooklyn at All-star Saturday Night

BROOKLYN – The NBA announced today that Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Joe Harris, the 2019 3-Point Contest champion, has been selected to participate in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, and guard Spencer Dinwiddie, the 2018 Skills Contest champion, has been chosen to compete in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at State Farm All-Star Saturday night. The event will be held on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago and will be broadcast on TNT and ESPN Radio.

Harris is one of four Nets to participate in the 3-Point Contest and the first to appear in the event multiple times. In his inaugural appearance last season in Charlotte, N.C., Harris finished atop a 10-man field, besting Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield in the final round to earn the Nets’ first-ever 3-Point Contest championship. Harris also led the league in 3-point percentage last season (.474), becoming the first Net to ever accomplish that feat and the third player in NBA history to win the 3-Point Contest championship and lead the league in 3-point percentage in the same season, joining Jason Kapono (2008 and 2007) and Tim Legler (1996).

Harris is fourth among active NBA players in career 3-point field goal percentage (.423), and his 3-point field goal percentage as a Net (.427) is the second-best in franchise history among qualifying players, trailing only Drazen Petrovic (.437). He’s fourth in franchise history in 3-pointers made (535), and last season, Harris became the first player in franchise history to make 150 or more 3-pointers in consecutive seasons. The Chelan, Wash., native has appeared in and started 48 of Brooklyn’s 49 games this season, recording averages of 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.5 minutes per contest while shooting 40.5 percent (117-of-289) from 3-point range.

Dinwiddie becomes the first Net to participate in the Skills Challenge multiple times after winning the event in 2018 at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The L.A. native became the second Net to take home the trophy, joining Jason Kidd, who won the inaugural Skills Challenge in 2003. Dinwiddie took down Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls in the final round to claim the title. He is the fourth Net to compete in the event all-time.

In 49 games (34 starts) for Brooklyn this season, Dinwiddie is averaging a career-high 21.3 points with 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 31.1 minutes per contest. He has scored 20+ points a single-season career-high 30 times this season and has recorded seven 30-point games in the 2019-20 campaign after posting five such games in his first five NBA seasons combined. Earlier this season, Dinwiddie earned his first-career Player of the Week honor for games played from Nov. 18 through Nov. 24. Through 49 games this season, Dinwiddie has tallied 314 assists and five double-doubles, already eclipsing his totals from last season (311 assists and two double-doubles in 68 games).

3-POINT CONTEST YEAR SKILLS CHALLENGE YEAR Joe Harris 2020 Spencer Dinwiddie 2020 Joe Harris* 2019 Spencer Dinwiddie* 2018 Joe Johnson 2014 Deron Williams 2012 Anthony Morrow 2012 Devin Harris 2009 Drazen Petrovic 1992 Jason Kidd* 2003

*- Won the event