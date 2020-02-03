Brooklyn Nets to Honor Black History Month at Home Games Throughout February

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will celebrate Black History Month at each of their home games in February by honoring Black American history and contributions from a variety of industries, including education and fashion, among others.

TONIGHT, Feb. 3, when the Nets take on the Suns at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m., the team will celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) through in-game activations and entertainment, including a majorette-inspired halftime performance from the Brooklynettes, Brooklyn Nets Beats Drumline, and Untouchable Movement Dance Company. Additionally, the Nets will host a pre-game college fair and panel with HBCU Night, Inc. Doors for the game open at 6:00 p.m., and the first 5,000 fans to enter the arena will receive a commemorative Black History Month rally towel, courtesy of Qatar Airways. The game is also presented by Qatar Airways, the Official Global Airline Partner of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.

Tonight’s game will also feature a national anthem performance by the cast of the Tony Award-winning show Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Ain’t Too Proud is the electrifying new musical currently playing on Broadway that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Nets will continue their celebration by putting a focus on fashion at their game against the Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Caribbean Heritage will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 12, when the Nets will take on the Raptors. To close out Black History Month, the Nets will recap their month-long celebration when they come back to Brooklyn to host the Magic at Barclays Center on Monday, Feb. 24.

Leading up to Black History Month, in partnership with Qatar Airways, Nets player Nic Claxton visited the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum along with 20 children from United Youth Aviators. United Youth Aviators is a specially-curated program that offers students from New York City the opportunity to learn how to fly a plane. The group will attend the Nets game tonight, Feb. 3 where they will be hosted in a VIP suite, participate in the “basketball buddies” experience as well as an on-court t-shirt toss.

Additionally, the Nets Foundation is implementing EverFi’s The 306: African-American History digital course in five Brooklyn schools. The course immerses students in a journey in which they learn about the incredible contributions that African-Americans have made in every fabric of American life including public service, the sciences, academia, and the world of the arts, music, and sports.

Fans interested in attending any of the upcoming Black History Month celebration games can purchase tickets online at brooklynnets.com or by visiting the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, visit netsgroups.com/blackhistorymonth.