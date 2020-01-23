Brooklyn Nets’ Deandre Jordan Receives December Nba Cares Community Assist Award Presented by Kaiser Permanente

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan has received the December NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his efforts to brighten the holidays for children and families through his “6 Days of Giving” initiative, the NBA announced today. The award recognizes a player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities.

In December, Jordan hosted multiple community events in Brooklyn, Houston and Los Angeles as part of his DeAndre Jordan’s Treehouse Giving foundation’s annual “6 Days of Giving,” an initiative focused on creating meaningful experiences for deserving families in the lead up to the holidays. Jordan invited 30 youth from the BKLYN Combine to shop alongside him at the NBA’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue. He also treated 60 students from MS 50 Community School in Brooklyn to the new Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and hosted 30 children from New Heights, an organization that educates and empowers youth as leaders, at a Nets game at Barclays Center. In Houston, Jordan provided a festive lunch for students at Ruby L. Thompson Elementary School, the school he attended as a child, and hosted a Christmas dinner at the Avalon Diner for 100 children from KIPP Houston and the Bend Area Women’s Center. Additionally, Jordan gifted Los Angeles children with a holiday shopping spree at the Mattel Toy Store in El Segundo.

With the goal of supporting, mentoring and educating families, DeAndre Jordan’s Treehouse Giving provides enrichment opportunities and resources that enhance entire households. Jordan is also an advocate for sustainable living, and recently partnered with Arvin Goods, an eco-friendly sock brand, and Thrive Market, an organization that helps families access healthy plant-based meals.

“I love using my platform to create unforgettable holiday memories for children,” Jordan said. “I look forward to hosting ‘6 Days of Giving’ every year in communities that have impacted me throughout my lifetime. My hope is that the DeAndre Jordan Treehouse Giving foundation continues to inspire and empower families through meaningful experiences.”

NBA Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Todd Jacobson and Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks will present the award to Jordan during an oncourt ceremony before the Nets’ home game tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers (8:00 p.m. ET). Additionally, Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 on Jordan’s behalf to DeAndre Jordan’s Treehouse Giving.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities. It honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. At the end of the 2019-20 regular season, the Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner will be announced at the 2020 NBA Awards presented by Kia. To learn more, please visit http://www.nba.com/communityassist/.