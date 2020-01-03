Brooklyn Nets Waive Henry Ellenson

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward/center Henry Ellenson.

Ellenson appeared in five games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 0.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.0 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 10 games (six starts) for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, recording averages of 20.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game. Ellenson originally signed a two-way contract with the Nets on July 17, 2019.

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 15 players.