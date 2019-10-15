Brooklyn Nets Sign Devin Cannady and CJ Massinburg

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guards Devin Cannady and CJ Massinburg. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Cannady (6’1, 185) played four collegiate seasons (2015-19) at Princeton University. In 104 career games (67 starts), he averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.1 minutes per game. A career 40.3 percent shooter from long distance, the Mishawaka, Ind., native finished fifth on the Tigers’ all-time scoring list (1,515) and connected on the third-most 3-point field goals in program history (268). Cannady competed on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Las Vegas Summer League team this past July.

Massinburg (6’5, 202) played four collegiate seasons (2015-19) at the University of Buffalo, averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.8 minutes per game over 130 career contests (94 starts). In his final season, Massinburg appeared in 35 games (34 starts), averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.1 minutes per game on his way to being named AP Honorable Mention All-American, as well as the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year. The Texas native finished his career ranked first on the school's all-time 3-pointers made list (273) and second in all-time points (1,990). Massinburg competed on Brooklyn’s 2019 Las Vegas Summer League team.

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 20 players.