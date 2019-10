BROOKLYN (Oct. 14, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Deng Adel and center John Egbunu.

Adel originally signed with Brooklyn as a free agent on July 30 and appeared in one preseason game for the Nets on Oct. 12 versus the Los Angeles Lakers in Shenzhen, China. Egbunu signed with the Nets on Sept. 25 and did not appear in preseason play for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 18 players.