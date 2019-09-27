Brooklyn Nets Sign Lance Thomas

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Lance Thomas. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Thomas (6’8, 240) joins Brooklyn after playing for the New York Knicks for the past four-and-a-half seasons (2015-19). In 392 career games (124 starts) split between New York, Oklahoma City (2014-15) and New Orleans (2011-13), Thomas has registered averages of 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per contest. Prior to beginning his NBA career, Thomas spent four years at Duke, earning ACC All-Defensive Team honors as a senior while helping the Blue Devils earn the NCAA championship.

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 20 players.