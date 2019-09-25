Brooklyn Nets Sign John Egbunu and C.J. Williams

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed center John Egbunu and guard C.J. Williams. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Egbunu (6’11, 265) spent three seasons at the University of Florida (2015-18) after playing his freshman year at the University of South Florida (2013-14). As a sophomore and junior with the Gators, the Nigeria native appeared in 58 games (49 starts), averaging 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 24.0 minutes per contest. Egbunu did not compete at UF during his senior campaign due to a knee injury.

Williams (6’5, 226) spent the past two seasons as a two-way player for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2018-19) and the Los Angeles Clippers (2017-18), appearing in 53 career NBA games (18 starts) and averaging 4.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.7 minutes per contest. Over four seasons competing in the NBA G League for Iowa (2018-19), Agua Caliente (2017-18), Texas (2016-17) and Los Angeles (2013-14), the North Carolina native has appeared in 151 games (103 starts), averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest. Internationally, Williams has played for JDA Dijon Basket of the French League (2015-16), Pistoia Basket of the Italian Serie A (2014-15) and ETHA Engomis of the Cypriot League (2012-13) following a four-year collegiate career at North Carolina State (2008-12).

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 19 players.