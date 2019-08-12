Brooklyn Nets Announce 2019-20 Season Schedule

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their 2019-20 regular season schedule, which tips off Wednesday, Oct. 23, versus Minnesota at Barclays Center.

This season, 18 of Brooklyn’s 41 home games will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The Nets will also host five afternoon contests, including a 3 p.m. game versus Philadelphia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.

The Nets will be featured on national television 20 times this season, with six games on ESPN, six contests on TNT and eight games on NBA TV.

The Nets will play two season-long four game homestands this season, with the first beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, versus Oklahoma City and ending Tuesday, Jan. 14, versus Utah, and the second spanning from Wednesday, March 18, versus Washington through Wednesday, March 25, versus the L.A. Clippers. The month of January will feature a season-high 10 home contests.

Brooklyn’s longest stint away from Barclays Center will come in November, when the Nets will embark on a nine-day, five-game road trip, beginning on Friday, Nov. 8, at Portland and concluding on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Chicago. The Nets will play a season-high nine road games in the month of November.

The team’s schedule also includes 11 back-to-back sets.

Brooklyn Nets games will be broadcast regionally on the YES Network for the 18th consecutive season and on WFAN for the 16th consecutive season.

