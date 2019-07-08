Brooklyn Nets Sign Garrett Temple

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard/forward Garrett Temple. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“Garrett is an excellent culture fit who can guard multiple positions and provide a stabilizing presence on both ends of the court,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “His high IQ and strong leadership qualities will be welcome additions to our team. We look forward to welcoming Garrett and his family to Brooklyn.”

Temple joins the Nets after spending the 2018-19 season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers, appearing in 75 games (career-high 55 starts) and registering averages of 7.8 points, a career-high 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in a career-high 27.2 minutes per game. The 33-year-old has seen action in 514 career games (211 starts) split between Houston (2010), Sacramento (2010, 2016-18), San Antonio (2010), Milwaukee (2011), Charlotte (2011), Washington (2012-16), Memphis (2018-19) and the Clippers (2019), posting career averages of 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest. Temple is a career 35.3 percent shooter from 3-point range and shot a single-season career-high 39.2 percent from distance in 2017-18 with Sacramento. He’s also appeared in 26 career playoff games over four postseason appearances, most recently with the Clippers this past season.

The Baton Rouge, La., native went undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career (2005-09) at Louisiana State, where he earned All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Defensive Team honors as a senior.