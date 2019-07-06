Brooklyn Nets Sign Deandre Jordan

BROOKLYN (July 6, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent center DeAndre Jordan. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“We are thrilled to welcome DeAndre and his family to Brooklyn,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “As a veteran center with All-NBA and All-Defensive Team honors on his resume, DeAndre will provide us with the type of defensive mindset, toughness and leadership that are needed to compete at the highest levels of the NBA.”

Jordan (6’11, 265) joins the Nets after splitting last season between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks and playing 10 seasons (2008-18) prior with the Los Angeles Clippers. In the 2018-19 campaign, Jordan played in and started 69 games, averaging 11.0 points, 13.1 rebounds (third in the NBA), a career-high 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.7 minutes per contest.

In 819 games (707 starts) over 11 seasons with the Clippers, Mavericks and Knicks, Jordan holds career averages of 9.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 28.2 minutes per contest while shooting 67.0 percent from the field. He has also appeared in 57 career playoff games (all starts) over six postseason appearances, averaging 9.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game. Jordan has earned All-NBA First Team honors once (2015-16), All-NBA Third Team honors twice (2014-15, 2016-17) and NBA All-Defensive First Team honors twice (2014-15, 2015-16). He was also selected as an NBA All-Star in 2017 and won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as a member of the U.S. men’s national team.

The Bellaire, Texas, native is currently the NBA’s all-time leader in field goal percentage after leading the league in the statistical category in five consecutive seasons (2012-17). He also ranked first in the NBA in rebounds per game over both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons (13.6 and 15.0 rebounds per game, respectively) and is one of just three players to average double-digit rebounds in each of the last six seasons. The 30-year-old is among the league’s top five active players in career blocked shots (1,350), rebounds (8,890) and offensive rebounds (2,660). Originally selected by the Clippers with the 35th overall pick (second round) in the 2008 NBA Draft, Jordan played one collegiate season (2007-08) at Texas A&M and earned Big 12 All-Rookie Team honors for his play with the Aggies.