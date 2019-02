BROOKLYN (Feb. 7, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have released forward Mitch Creek from his 10-day contract.

Creek originally signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Jan. 25 and signed a second 10-day deal on Feb. 4. In four games, he recorded averages of 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 8.9 minutes per contest.

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 16 players.