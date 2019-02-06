Nets vs. Nuggets: Allen Crabbe Ready to Return for Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are ready for the offensive boost that Allen Crabbe -- and eventually Caris LeVert -- can give them.

While LeVert is out for Wednesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center, Crabbe is listed as probable, and on Tuesday coach Kenny Atkinson said Crabbe was available to play for the first time since Dec. 12.

"Our offense is based on a lot on shooting, three-point shooting," said Atkinson. "That’s what he does, that’s why we signed him, a big part of why we signed him. Listen, we’re getting an excellent NBA player. It’s like we’re signing a free agent. I’m excited to have him back and I’m looking forward to seeing how he performs."

Crabbe was on a hot streak when his season was interrupted. He scored 20 points in his last game, averaged 17.5 in his last four, and was shooting 46.5 percent from 3-point range in 15 games after stepping into the starting lineup after LeVert's injury.

He had a full practice with the Long Island Nets on Tuesday as a final prep for Wednesday's return.

"He looked good today," said Atkinson after that session."It took him awhile to get going, but I think he made the last six shots of our little scrimmage. He’s an elite shooter. Again, hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later when he catches his rhythm, but we’ll see how that goes."

GETTING DEFENSIVE

After Saturday night's loss in Orlando, the Nets expressed satisfaction with their defensive effort, and even while the offense has slipped in losing three straight games and four of the last five, the defense has risen.

Over the last six games, the Nets have a defensive rating of 103.6, third among all NBA teams, and a big drop from their overall season rating of 109.2, which ranks 17th.

Even in Monday's loss to Milwaukee, Brooklyn's defensive rating for the game was 105.6. That's a top 10-level defensive rating in a game against the team with the NBA's best record and fourth-highest offensive rating.

BUSY DAY

Mitch Creek, Dzanan Musa and Alan Williams became the latest players to play in an NBA game and a G League game on the same day, taking the court for both the Brooklyn Nets and Long Island Nets game on Monday. Both games were played at Barclays Center.

In the afternoon G League game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Musa had 26 points, six assists and six rebounds, Creek had 15 points and five rebounds, and Williams had 17 points and five rebounds.

Against Milwaukee on Monday night, Creek had eight points, five rebounds and four assists. He's currently on his second 10-day contract with Brooklyn after being part of the Long Island roster since the beginning of the season. He's appeared in four games for Brooklyn and been assigned to Long Island for two games during that stretch.

Williams is on a two-way contract with the Nets and has played in three games for Brooklyn, while the rookie Musa has played 19 games on assignment for Long Island and made eight appearances for Brooklyn.

BUDENHOLZER ON ATKINSON

Mike Budenholzer's Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Nets on Monday, but the visiting head coach has been impressed with what he's seen from his former assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and the Nets. The pair worked together for three seasons in Atlanta.

"I think it's phenomenal what he's doing, hopefully he's getting the credit he deserves," said Budenholzer. "Obviously the players deserve a ton of credit for how they've worked and grown and developed here. I'm certainly biased and feel like Kenny has a big hand on that, his staff has a big hand in that. Everybody talks about creating culture; it's easier said than done. But I think it's obvious not just this year but the past years the culture change has happened with Kenny and Sean and both their staffs."

ABOUT THE NUGGETS

Denver is 37-16 and a half-game behind Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference. The Nuggets had won six straight before Monday's loss to Detroit. They are fourth in the NBA in net rating (5.2), third in offensive rating (113.6) and third in assists per game (27.4). The Nets edged the Nuggets 112-110 on Nov. 9 on a Caris LeVert game-winner. Denver leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game (12.2) and second-chance points per game (15.5). Center Nikola Jokic leads Denver across the board with 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Guard Jamal Murray averages 18.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.