Brooklyn Nets Sign Mitch Creek to Second 10-day Contract

BROOKLYN (Feb. 4, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Mitch Creek to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Creek (6’6”, 225) signed his first 10-day contract with Brooklyn on Jan. 25. In three games, the Australian native has averaged 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per contest. Creek joined Brooklyn from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. In 26 games (21 starts) for Long Island, Creek has recorded averages of 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest while shooting 54.2 percent (142-of-262) from the field.

The 26-year-old previously spent eight seasons playing internationally for Adelaide of the Australian National Basketball League (2010-18) and BG Gottingen of the German Basketball League (2018). Overall, the Australian native appeared in 200 games (101 starts) for Adelaide, averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest. In 2017-18, Creek was named to the All-NBL Second Team after guiding Adelaide to the finals of the NBL playoffs. He concluded the season ranked second on his team in points (14.8) and steals (1.2), third in rebounds (6.0) and fourth in assists (2.6). He then averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.4 minutes per game in seven games for BG Gottingen. Creek also won a gold medal in international competition in 2017 while representing Australia in the FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon.

Brooklyn’s roster stands at 17 players.