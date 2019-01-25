Brooklyn Nets Announce Special Bobblehead Giveaways

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will give away special bobbleheads to the first 10,000 fans in attendance at four upcoming home games at Barclays Center. Collectible characters include Marvel’s Black Panther, The Notorious B.I.G., and Nets players Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The Nets will be the only team in the NBA to give away a Black Panther bobblehead this season, and the Biggie figurine will be the first-of-its-kind distributed at a professional sports game.

Bobbleheads will be available at the following games:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, February 21 Marvel’s Black Panther Bobblehead presented by Bevel

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards on Wednesday, February 27 Caris LeVert Bobblehead

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets on Friday, March 1 Biggie Bobblehead

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 11 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Bobblehead



Additional information can be found at www.brooklynnets.com/promo. Tickets for each game are available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com and at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.