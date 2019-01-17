An Instant Classic Among All-Time Great Brooklyn Nets Games

The Nets' comeback win against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night was an instant classic, an all-time win featuring teamwide contributions and clutch heroics. Let's take a look at that and some other classic Nets games.

January 16, 2019

Nets 145, Rockets 142 (OT)

Spencer Dinwiddie hits three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime and Nets close OT on 10-0 run for comeback win.

May 4, 2014

Nets 104, Raptors 103

Paul Pierce blocks Kyle Lowry in the lane to seal Game 7 and a series win for Brooklyn.

February 19, 2013

Nets 113, Bucks 111 (OT)

Joe Johnson hits a 3 to tie in the final seconds of the fourth quarter then connects for the game-winner at the buzzer in overtime.

November 21, 2008

Nets 129, Raptors 127 (OT)

Vince Carter catches an alley-oop from Bobby Simmons for the game-winning dunk in overtime.

May 2, 2002

Nets 120, Pacers 109 (2OT)

Jason Kidd scores 31 points with 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals as Nets take decisive Game 5 in two overtimes on way to NBA Finals.