Nets Sign Alan Williams

BROOKLYN (Jan. 11, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center Alan Williams to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Williams (6’8”, 265) originally signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn on Sept. 24 and was waived on Jan. 2. In 17 games for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, Williams has recorded season averages of 21.0 points and 14.7 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per contest. He has yet to appear in a game for Brooklyn.

In 62 games over three seasons (2015-18) with the Phoenix Suns, Williams holds career NBA averages of 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game while shooting 50.2 percent (155-of-309) from the field.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Nets will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Long Island Nets – but can spend up to 45 days with Brooklyn, not including any time prior to the start of Long Island’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.