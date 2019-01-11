Nets Sign Alan Williams

Posted: Jan 11, 2019

BROOKLYN (Jan. 11, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center Alan Williams to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Williams (6’8”, 265) originally signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn on Sept. 24 and was waived on Jan. 2. In 17 games for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, Williams has recorded season averages of 21.0 points and 14.7 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per contest. He has yet to appear in a game for Brooklyn.

In 62 games over three seasons (2015-18) with the Phoenix Suns, Williams holds career NBA averages of 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game while shooting 50.2 percent (155-of-309) from the field.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Nets will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Long Island Nets – but can spend up to 45 days with Brooklyn, not including any time prior to the start of Long Island’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.

Related Content

Nets