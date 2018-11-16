Brooklyn Nets Food Drive

The Brooklyn Nets will host a Food Drive when they play the LA Clippers at Barclays Center on Saturday, November 17. We encourage our fans to bring non-perishable items for donations as we seek to aid our neighbors during this holiday season. All items will be collected right outside the GEICO Main Entrance, so look for our donation table on your way into the arena. For each three items donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket to be entered to win an autographed Nets item.