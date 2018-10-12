Nets vs. Knicks Preview: Jarrett Allen Looking Good in Brooklyn's Updated Offense

After two seasons of launching 3-pointers and spreading the floor to open up driving lanes, the Nets are tweaking their offense in preparation for the 2018-19 season. But they're not dialing things back. They're looking to space the floor even more.

That's an adjustment for Jarrett Allen, the 6-foot-11 second-year center. It may be the most dramatic adjustment for any player on the roster, with the 20-year-old saying, "I almost have to think like a guard now."

"Instead of just running down to the baseline to the block and then run back up and set a screen they're actually having me play at the 3-point line," said Allen. "So it does take a little bit of adjustment knowing when to dribble, when to pass, but I'm starting to get used to it."

He seemed pretty comfortable Wednesday night, putting up 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, looking sharp in pick-and-roll combos with D'Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert, and even knocking down his only 3-point attempt from the right corner.

"He was great last night," said coach Kenny Atkinson after Thursday's practice. "I thought he was our best player last night. I thought he's been good the past two games. Everything. Running the court. Pick and roll player. He's making corner threes. He's really got a nice package. His area where he's got to do a little better is just being more assertive. He's still figuring that out. But very pleased with his progress. First game was so-so. Last two games pretty good."

On Monday night in a win over Detroit, Allen had 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. In three preseason games he's shooting 56.7 percent and averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game.

"We're much more spread out," said Atkinson. "He's a versatile enough guy. He can play in that dunker spot. He can play from the perimeter. But obviously really good pick and roll player. Kind of very versatile. Put him in different spots."

CATCHING UP ON OFFENSE

The overall look on offense has not been as positive so far. The Nets are shooting 33.7 percent from 3-point range and 41.8 percent overall and averaging 24.0 turnovers per game with an offensive rating of 93.5. They attempted 26 3-pointers against Toronto, well below the number Atkinson typically likes to see.

"No regrets on changing it," said Atkinson. "I just think a little bit of a learning curve. We're working on it. Guys are starting to get familiar with it. We'll do some good things. Give the Raptors credit. I think they're a pretty good defensive team, one of the best defensive teams. Yeah, it's a work in progress. I think it's behind our defense quite honestly. We have put more emphasis on the defense."

HOLLIS-JEFFERSON PROGRESSING

Atkinson said Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was unlikely to play in the preseason finale against the Knicks. The forward has not seen preseason action as he recovers from an adductor strain suffered during the summer, but has steadily been increasing his workload in practices.

"He scrimmaged today full on," said Atkinson. "Don't think he's going to play tomorrow. We're not going to push it. We're going to get a build-up, nice build-up. We'll let you guys know. But he was good today and it was a step in the right direction. Really good in practice today."

Hollis-Jefferson was one of three incumbent starters who were out against the Raptors on Wednesday. DeMarre Carroll did not play, and Allen Crabbe is sidelined after spraining his ankle against Detroit on Monday. Atkinson said Crabbe didn't feel the ankle issue was a serious one. In addition, guard Shabazz Napier is still out, while Kenneth Faried made his preseason debut against Toronto after missing the first two games.

"I think it affects you a little," said Atkinson. "A game like last night, you get different lineups and our second unit -- I thought our first unit did a hell of a job that first quarter, and then second unit we threw in some new guys. Especially against a good team, you just get exposed. Now conversely, I like that we did try some new players and we saw some new lineups and we got some more information. It's kind of a Catch 22 thing. I don't like it because we don't have the continuity, but I like it because we get to see some of our young players and see how ready they are."

ABOUT THE KNICKS

The Nets are getting a healthy dose of their crosstown rivals in October. After opening up their preseason against the Knicks last week, they'll close it tonight. Then they'll open the regular season against them at Barclays Center next Friday, Oct. 19. The Nets will visit the Knicks at MSG on Oct. 26.

The Knicks won that first preseason matchup, 107-102, behind 22 points and 20 rebounds from Enes Kanter and 25 points from Allonzo Trier. They've won three of their first four preseason games.