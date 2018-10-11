Brooklyn Nets Exercise Two-way Player Conversion On Theo Pinson

BROOKLYN (Oct. 11, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the two-way player conversion option on guard/forward Theo Pinson.

Pinson originally signed with Brooklyn on Aug. 6 and appeared in the Nets’ preseason game versus the New York Knicks on Oct. 3, recording four points, one rebound and one block in 15 minutes.

The Greensboro, N.C., native joined Brooklyn after a four-year collegiate career at the University of North Carolina. In 122 games (58 starts) for the Tar Heels, Pinson recorded averages of 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest. Pinson helped lead UNC to the 2017 national championship as a junior and earned honorable mention All-ACC and first-team All-ACC Tournament honors as a senior. Pinson registered career-high averages of 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 29.7 minutes per game in his senior season, becoming the first Tar Heel to average at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in a single season and the eighth player to do so in ACC history. He appeared in 14 NCAA Tournament wins throughout his career, tied for second in UNC history.

Pinson appeared in all five of Brooklyn’s games at the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League, posting averages of 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Nets will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Long Island Nets – but can spend up to 45 days with Brooklyn, not including any time prior to the start of Long Island’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.