Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster
Sign forward Nuni Omot to complete roster
BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster of 20 players today with the addition of forward Nuni Omot.
Omot (6’9”, 205) joins Brooklyn after playing the past two seasons at Baylor University (2016-18). In his senior campaign, Omot appeared in 34 games (19 starts), averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest. He shot 48.9 percent (109-of-223) overall from the field and a 43.3 clip (52-of-120) from 3-point range, which was fifth among all Big 12 players. Prior to Baylor, Omot began his college career at Concordia University in Minnesota (2014-15) before transferring to Indian Hills Community College in Iowa (2015-16).
Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Omot was a member of the Golden State Warriors’ 2018 Summer League team.
The full training camp roster is as follows:
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|YRS
|31
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|11-Jun
|237
|4/21/98
|Texas/USA
|1
|9
|DeMarre Carroll
|F
|8-Jun
|215
|7/27/86
|Missouri/USA
|9
|33
|Allen Crabbe
|G/F
|6-Jun
|212
|4/9/92
|California/USA
|5
|55
|Mitch Creek
|F
|5-Jun
|223
|4/27/92
|Australia
|R
|17
|Ed Davis
|C
|10-Jun
|225
|6/5/89
|North Carolina/USA
|8
|8
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|G
|6-Jun
|210
|4/6/93
|Colorado/USA
|4
|6
|Jared Dudley
|F
|7-Jun
|237
|7/10/85
|Boston College/USA
|11
|35
|Kenneth Faried
|F/C
|8-Jun
|220
|11/19/89
|Morehead State/USA
|7
|21
|Treveon Graham
|F
|5-Jun
|225
|10/28/93
|Virginia Commonwealth/USA
|2
|12
|Joe Harris
|G/F
|6-Jun
|218
|9/6/91
|Virginia/USA
|4
|24
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|F
|7-Jun
|217
|1/3/95
|Arizona/USA
|3
|0
|Rodions Kurucs
|F
|9-Jun
|210
|2/5/98
|Latvia
|R
|22
|Caris LeVert
|G
|7-Jun
|204
|8/25/94
|Michigan/USA
|2
|0
|Jordan McLaughlin
|G
|1-Jun
|185
|4/9/96
|Southern California/USA
|R
|30
|Dzanan Musa
|G/F
|9-Jun
|208
|5/8/99
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|R
|13
|Shabazz Napier
|G
|1-Jun
|180
|7/14/91
|Connecticut/USA
|4
|7
|Nuni Omot
|F
|9-Jun
|205
|10/3/94
|Baylor/Kenya
|R
|10
|Theo Pinson
|G/F
|6-Jun
|218
|11/5/95
|North Carolina/USA
|R
|1
|D’Angelo Russell
|G
|5-Jun
|198
|2/23/96
|Ohio State/USA
|3
|15
|Alan Williams*
|F
|8-Jun
|265
|1/28/93
|UC Santa Barbara/USA
|3
*Signed to a two-way contract
Head Coach: Kenny Atkinson(Richmond)
Assistant Coaches:
Jacque Vaughn(Kansas)
Chris Fleming(Richmond)
Bret Brielmaier(Arizona)
Assistant Coach / Director of Player Development: Adam Harrington(Auburn)
Assistant Coach: Jordan Ott(Penn State)
Assistant Player Development Coach: Travon Bryant(Missouri)
Assistant Coach: Pablo Prigioni(Argentina)
Director of Human Performance: Zach Weatherford(Arkansas)
Director of Sport Science: Dan Meehan(Australian Catholic)
Director of Sports Medicine: Les Gelis(La Trobe)
Head Athletic Trainer / Physical Therapist: Sebastien Poirier(Salem State)
Director of Performance Rehabilitation: Stefania Rizzo(British Columbia)
Head Strength and Conditioning Coach: Dan Liburd(Boston University)