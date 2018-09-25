Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster

Sign forward Nuni Omot to complete roster

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster of 20 players today with the addition of forward Nuni Omot.



Omot (6’9”, 205) joins Brooklyn after playing the past two seasons at Baylor University (2016-18). In his senior campaign, Omot appeared in 34 games (19 starts), averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest. He shot 48.9 percent (109-of-223) overall from the field and a 43.3 clip (52-of-120) from 3-point range, which was fifth among all Big 12 players. Prior to Baylor, Omot began his college career at Concordia University in Minnesota (2014-15) before transferring to Indian Hills Community College in Iowa (2015-16).



Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Omot was a member of the Golden State Warriors’ 2018 Summer League team.



The full training camp roster is as follows:

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY YRS 31 Jarrett Allen C 11-Jun 237 4/21/98 Texas/USA 1 9 DeMarre Carroll F 8-Jun 215 7/27/86 Missouri/USA 9 33 Allen Crabbe G/F 6-Jun 212 4/9/92 California/USA 5 55 Mitch Creek F 5-Jun 223 4/27/92 Australia R 17 Ed Davis C 10-Jun 225 6/5/89 North Carolina/USA 8 8 Spencer Dinwiddie G 6-Jun 210 4/6/93 Colorado/USA 4 6 Jared Dudley F 7-Jun 237 7/10/85 Boston College/USA 11 35 Kenneth Faried F/C 8-Jun 220 11/19/89 Morehead State/USA 7 21 Treveon Graham F 5-Jun 225 10/28/93 Virginia Commonwealth/USA 2 12 Joe Harris G/F 6-Jun 218 9/6/91 Virginia/USA 4 24 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson F 7-Jun 217 1/3/95 Arizona/USA 3 0 Rodions Kurucs F 9-Jun 210 2/5/98 Latvia R 22 Caris LeVert G 7-Jun 204 8/25/94 Michigan/USA 2 0 Jordan McLaughlin G 1-Jun 185 4/9/96 Southern California/USA R 30 Dzanan Musa G/F 9-Jun 208 5/8/99 Bosnia and Herzegovina R 13 Shabazz Napier G 1-Jun 180 7/14/91 Connecticut/USA 4 7 Nuni Omot F 9-Jun 205 10/3/94 Baylor/Kenya R 10 Theo Pinson G/F 6-Jun 218 11/5/95 North Carolina/USA R 1 D’Angelo Russell G 5-Jun 198 2/23/96 Ohio State/USA 3 15 Alan Williams* F 8-Jun 265 1/28/93 UC Santa Barbara/USA 3

*Signed to a two-way contract

Head Coach: Kenny Atkinson(Richmond)

Assistant Coaches:

Jacque Vaughn(Kansas)

Chris Fleming(Richmond)

Bret Brielmaier(Arizona)

Assistant Coach / Director of Player Development: Adam Harrington(Auburn)

Assistant Coach: Jordan Ott(Penn State)

Assistant Player Development Coach: Travon Bryant(Missouri)

Assistant Coach: Pablo Prigioni(Argentina)

Director of Human Performance: Zach Weatherford(Arkansas)

Director of Sport Science: Dan Meehan(Australian Catholic)

Director of Sports Medicine: Les Gelis(La Trobe)

Head Athletic Trainer / Physical Therapist: Sebastien Poirier(Salem State)

Director of Performance Rehabilitation: Stefania Rizzo(British Columbia)

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach: Dan Liburd(Boston University)