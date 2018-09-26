NETSGC Selects Two Players In First-ever NBA 2K League Expansion Draft

BROOKLYN (September 26, 2018) – With the second and seventh overall picks in the NBA 2K League Expansion Draft, the Brooklyn Nets’ affiliate, which officially unveiled its name today as Nets Gaming Crew (NetsGC), selected Nathaniel “NateKahl” Kahl, and Moshood “SHOCKEY” Balogun Jr., respectively.

Kahl joins NetsGC after spending last season with Knicks Gaming, and was named Finals MVP after hitting a crucial 3-pointer with 1:22 left in the hotly contested matchup. In 24 games, he averaged 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game.

“This is what I wanted since I found out about the expansion teams,” said Kahl, a Milwaukee, WI native. “I’m super excited to play with Shockey. I’ve known him for a while, he’s a down-to-earth guy and he’s also very skilled at the game.”

Balogun joins the crew after being an inaugural member of Pacers Gaming, where he averaged 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals in four games played.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” said Balogun, who is from Newark, NJ. “I started as undrafted last year and I showed what I can do in my time with Pacers Gaming. For NetsGC to take a chance on me, and to see the potential I have paired with Nate - they won’t be disappointed.”

“Nate has a great deal of experience, he’s calm under pressure, and is a great leader,” said Ivan Curtis, NetsGC Consultant. “Shockey has a wealth of education and is a very smart player who works hard on-and-off the court. Both guys want to play together, and will be mentors for the young players entering the league for the first time next year. They provide a great foundation for NetsGC.”

The NBA 2K League Expansion Draft order was determined by the NBA 2K League Expansion Draft Lottery held Sept. 7 at the NBA office in New York City. The expansion draft lottery was conducted by drawing ping-pong balls in random order from the official ball machine that is used for the NBA Draft Lottery. During the draft, the four expansion teams, which also include affiliates of the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves, selected from a pool of 68 players who participated in the inaugural season and were not protected by their original team.

The NBA 2K League announced in August that the affiliate of the Nets was one of four expansion teams to join the league for its second season, bringing the total number of teams to 21.

For additional information and updates on NetsGC, follow @netsgamingcrew on Twitter and Instagram.