Brooklyn Nets Training Camp: Ed Davis, Kenneth Faried Hit the Boards

Defense. Rebounding.

The Brooklyn Nets have their priorities heading into the 2018-19 season, and they got right to it on day one of training camp at HSS Training Center on Tuesday.

"We had a long film session," said coach Kenny Atkinson, "just really hammer our defensive principles and the basics of our defense, the big rocks as we like to say, so that was a big emphasis today."

Atkinson is eyeing expanding the defensive playbook a little, describing the Nets as taking a "conservative" approach at the defensive end the last two years. More switching could be in the cards. But for now, they're starting with basics before adding in more elements.

But tactics are one thing, and personnel is another. The additions of 6-10 center Ed Davis and 6-8 forward Kenneth Faried, two players known for their rebounding above all else, spoke volumes about the commitment to improve in that area.

"They were a big emphasis today on defensive rebounding," said Allen Crabbe. "I was trying to block them out. Them getting offensive rebounds. Coaches getting pissed. That's a good thing that they're on our squad this year. He can yell at us during practice, but we know that they'll make up for it in a game. It was good, though. Those are two guys who come with a lot of energy. Like I said in an interview yesterday, those are the guys that are going to do little things. Things that you may not see on the stat sheet. But your team is going to notice in film and we're going to credit those guys a lot. We're excited having them, and they're going to be a big help."

Davis and Faried made an impression everywhere, including with Atkinson.

"Ed Davis just grabs every rebound in the gym, even in the shooting drills; it’s very evident," said Atkinson. "Faried, too; his energy level, chasing down balls, running the court. He got two over-the-top rim runs for a dunk and then a layup. These guys have been doing it in the league, and we kind of know their identity but it’s nice to see it in person live.”

The Nets also brought in 6-8 forward Alan Williams on a two-way contract. The fourth-year player fits the same rebounding-heavy profile as Davis and Faried, with per 36 rebounding numbers in the same neighborhood.

“I feel like us three, we solve that problem right away," said Davis. "I feel like we’re going to be a top-10 offensive and defensive rebounding team just with us three, Jarrett (Allen) getting better, DeMarre (Carroll) and Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) and all the other 4’s and 5’s and 3’s that are going to help. I definitely feel we should be a top-10 offensive and defensive rebounding team.”

DAVIS IS IMPRESSED BY LEVERT

At Monday's media day, Nets players had plenty of good things to say about Caris LeVert, as well as new center Ed Davis. On Tuesday, Davis offered up some LeVert love. The third-year guard was the name Davis immediately mentioned, citing the moves of the 6-7 guard.

“I don’t even know honestly," said Davis of what LeVert did. "He’s a little, you know, herky jerky and he’s got an unorthodox game. I’m not really used to it used to it so I’ve got to figure it out, but I’ve got something for him tomorrow.”

On Monday, LeVert talked about an offseason focus to get stronger in his lower body, improving his balance to finish plays.

"Yeah, he’s gotten stronger," said Atkinson. "That’s a huge thing, his physical development. He’s understanding when not to force it and when to go. You can see the maturity. There’s more starts and stops, more changing speeds. He’s starting to figure it out.

ON THE SAME PAGE

For all the new faces in the gym with nine different players on the 17-man roster compared to the end of last season, the Nets do have a core group of eight players back for their second or third season with Atkinson. And they all know what to expect from one another.

“A day like today goes so much smoother," said Atkinson of opening camp with that group. "Way less questions, they know it. I think the guys that’ve been here helped the new guys. They talked to them about what we’ve been doing. I did a little poll after with the new guys, they kinda “Yeah, coach, we understand that,” understand what we’re doing. So that’s a big advantage. It’s a time saver, and I think we can get to our adjustments sooner, more advanced stuff a little sooner than we have in the past.”

As for the new guys, they include veterans like Davis (ninth year), Faried (eighth year), and Jared Dudley (12th year.). As Davis said, it's all basketball. They're ready to pick up what Atkinson is preaching. And he wants to hear from them too.

“I’ll lean on them," said Atkinson. "Those guys are important for the head coach. You can get feedback from them, feedback on the team, you can get opinions on what we’re doing. So you’ve got a good connection there. And obviously because they’ve been in the league so long they’ll help the other guys on the team and help me. It’s more important than I thought it was, the vet label, and especially vet guys that can play that are in the rotation; they’re valuable members. I think that’ll help us grow, help our young guys a little quicker.”