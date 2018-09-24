Brooklyn Nets Sign Alan Williams to Two-Way Contract

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center Alan Williams to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Williams (6’8”, 265) joins Brooklyn after three seasons (2015-18) with the Phoenix Suns. In 62 career games, he averaged 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per contest. During the 2017-18 season, Williams appeared in five games, averaging 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. He also appeared in three games with the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G League last season, averaging 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.

The Phoenix, Ariz., native went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career at UC Santa Barbara (2011-15). Williams led the nation in rebounding in both his junior (11.5) and senior seasons (11.8) and finished as UCSB’s all-time leading rebounder (1,125). He was named First Team All-Big West for three consecutive seasons (2012-15), becoming just the third player in school history to accomplish that feat.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Nets will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Long Island Nets – but can spend up to 45 days with Brooklyn, not including any time prior to the start of Long Island’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.