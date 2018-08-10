Brooklyn Nets Schedule 2018-19: Breaking Down the Upcoming Season

Program your Google alerts, set your DVR, or even better, make plans to get to Barclays Center. The 2018-29 NBA schedule is out, and we've got a quick breakdown of the slate right here.

FOR OPENERS, HITTING THE ROAD

The season opens in Detroit, but that's just the start of Brooklyn's early-season travels. After a home opener against the Knicks, it's back on the road for a three-game stretch visiting Indiana, Cleveland, and New Orleans. With a four-game road swing that includes Phoenix, Denver, Golden State and Minnesota in early November, the Nets will play 12 of their first 19 games away from home, wrapping up that stretch in Dallas on Nov. 21.

RELAX, STAY A WHILE

The Nets have a chance to get comfortable in Brooklyn starting the day after Thanksgiving. That afternoon game against the Timberwolves will be the first of seven home games in eight games running through Dec. 7, including visits from the Sixers, Thunder and Raptors. The only road trip in that stretch is a visit to Washington on Dec. 1. And the first away game after that is right across the river against the Knicks. With a six-of-seven home stretch late in December, the Nets will play 13 of 17 games at Barclays Center from Nov. 23 to Dec. 26.

ON THE ROAD, CLOSE TO HOME

While playing six of eight games at home from Dec. 3 to Dec. 18, the Nets have two three-game home stands separated by two road games. The road games? At the Knicks on Dec. 8 and then right down I-95 in Philly on Dec. 12.

EARLY SHOTS AT THE CHAMPS

The Nets have both their meetings with the Golden State Warriors in a three-week stretch. They've got a Brooklyn matinee with the champs on Sunday, Oct. 28, then they're in Oakland on Saturday, Nov. 10.

LEBRON'S NEW LOOK

The Nets get their first look at LeBron James in Lakers purple-and-gold on Dec. 18 in Brooklyn. They won't visit Los Angeles until late in the season, playing the Lakers at Staples Center on March 22.

NORTHWEST HOMECOMING

The Nets added two players from the Portland Trail Blazers this summer, Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier, following last season's acquisition of Allen Crabbe. The trio takes a return trip to Rip City to face the Blazers on March 25.

OH, THE KNICKS

After the home opener, the Nets will host their second home game against the Knicks on Jan. 25. In between, they'll visit MSG on Oct. 29 and Dec. 8.

ON THE MOVE IN MARCH

The big West Coast swing that has been a staple of Brooklyn's late-February, early-March schedule has slid to the back half of the month. Beginning March 13 in Oklahoma City, the Nets will open their longest road trip of the season, a seven-game trek that includes games against the Jazz, Clippers, Kings, Lakers, Blazers and finally the Sixers on March 28.

IN CONCLUSION

The regular season ends with a home game against the Miami Heat on April 10.