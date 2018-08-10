Brooklyn Nets Announce 2018-19 Season Schedule

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their 2018-19 regular season schedule, which tips off Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Detroit. Brooklyn will then host New York in the team’s home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, at Barclays Center.

This season, 17 of Brooklyn’s 41 home games will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The team’s home schedule also features three afternoon contests, including a 3:30 p.m. game versus Sacramento on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 21.

The Nets’ longest homestand of the season spans four games, beginning Friday, Nov. 23, versus Minnesota and ending Friday, Nov. 30, versus Memphis, while the month of December will feature a season-high nine home contests.

Brooklyn will play its longest stint away from Barclays Center during a seven-game road trip from Wednesday, March 13, at Oklahoma City through Thursday, March 28, at Philadelphia, with the month of March featuring a season-high nine road contests.

The team’s schedule also includes 14 back-to-back sets.

Brooklyn Nets games will be broadcast regionally on the YES Network for the 17th consecutive season.

Single game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on sale now at brooklynnets.com and ticketmaster.com, or by calling 718-NETS-TIX. Full and half-season memberships, as well as an 11-Game Jason Kidd Plan and a Pick Plan, where fans can pick a minimum of seven games and make their own plan, are also available. To view available plans, click here.

The full Nets 2018-19 schedule is attached and can also be found at brooklynnets.com/schedule.