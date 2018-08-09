Nets All-Time Top 25: No. 24 Albert King

The selections for the Nets All-Time Top 25 Team were made by the author, with no input from the Brooklyn Nets organization. Selections were based on a combination of individual performance, team success and their contribution to it, and longevity with the franchise.

Drafted 10th overall out of Maryland in 1981 — seven spots after the Nets selected his Terrapin teammate Buck Williams — Albert King was a core piece of the Nets teams that made five straight playoff appearances from 1982 through 1986.

The 6-foot-6 forward was a regular starter on four of those five playoff teams, averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in six seasons with the Nets. When the Nets defeated the defending champion Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 1984 playoffs, King averaged 16.0 points in the five games.

King posted his career high numbers in his second season, averaging 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while starting 75 games as the Nets set an NBA franchise record with 49 wins, a mark that would stand through the 2001-02 season.