Nets All-Time Top 25: No. 25 Stephon Marbury

The selections for the Nets All-Time Top 25 Team were made by the author, with no input from the Brooklyn Nets organization. Selections were based on a combination of individual performance, team success and their contribution to it, and longevity with the franchise.

Stephon Marbury is one of just five players to have earned an All-NBA honor while playing for the Nets.

Acquired during the 1998-99 season in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Marbury averaged 22.2 points and 8.4 assists in 1999-2000 to earn Third Team All-NBA honors. He followed up with 23.9 points and 7.6 assists in 2000-01 to earn his first NBA All-Star Game selection.

In two-plus seasons with the Nets, Marbury averaged 23.0 points and 8.1 assists per game. He is second in team history in assists per game behind Jason Kidd, and fourth in points per game behind only Rick Barry, Julius Erving and Vince Carter.