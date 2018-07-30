Brooklyn Nets Sign Treveon Graham

BROOKLYN (July 30, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Treveon Graham. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Graham (6’5”, 219) joins the Nets after spending the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. In the 2017-18 campaign, Graham saw action in 63 games, registering averages of 4.3 points (43.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range) and 1.9 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game. The 24-year-old appeared in 90 games over two seasons in Charlotte, averaging 3.7 points (44.1 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point range) and 1.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per contest. Prior to beginning his NBA career, the Washington, D.C., area native spent his first professional season with the Idaho Stampede of the NBA G League.

Graham went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft after a standout four-year career at Virginia Commonwealth University. He earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors twice (2014 and 2015) and second-team All-Atlantic 10 honors once (2013).