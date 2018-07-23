BROOKLYN NETS SIGN ED DAVIS

BROOKLYN (July 23, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center Ed Davis. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Davis (6’10”, 225) joins the Nets after spending the last three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. In the 2017-18 campaign, Davis saw action in 78 games, posting averages of 5.3 points (58.2 percent from the field) and 7.4 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game while finishing fifth in the league in offensive rebound percentage (13.9 percent) and sixth in total rebound percentage (21.4 percent). The 6’10, 245-pound Davis registered more rebounds off the bench (575) than any other player in the NBA, and his six double-doubles off the bench were tied for the fourth-most in the league.

In 559 career games (94 starts) split between the Trail Blazers (2015-18), Lakers (2014-15), Grizzlies (2012-14) and Raptors (2010-13), the eight-year veteran has recorded averages of 6.6 points (56.4 percent from the field) and 6.5 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per contest. The Richmond, Va., native was originally selected by Toronto with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after spending two years at the University of North Carolina, helping to lead the Tar Heels to the 2009 NCAA Championship.