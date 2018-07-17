Brooklyn Nets Sign Shabazz Napier

BROOKLYN (July 17, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Shabazz Napier. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Napier (6’1”, 175) appeared in 74 games (nine starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2017-18 season, recording averages of 8.7 points (42.0 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range), 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.8 minutes per game. The four-year NBA veteran has seen action in 233 career games with Portland (2016-18), Orlando (2015-16) and Miami (2014-15), posting averages of 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.7 minutes per contest.

The Roxbury, Mass., native was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by Charlotte and traded to Miami. Napier spent four years at the University of Connecticut, helping lead the Huskies to two national championships (2011 and 2014). As a senior, he earned consensus first-team All-America honors and was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, as well as the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.