Brooklyn Nets Sign Dzanan Musa

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed Dzanan Musa, the 29th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Musa (6’9”, 195), a native of Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, played the past three seasons for Cedevita Zagreb of Croatia A1. In 58 career games, the guard/forward averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.9 minutes per game. In 2017-18, the 19-year-old appeared in 23 contests, averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes per game.

Musa has also represented Bosnia in international competition, most recently in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers, where he averaged a team-leading 15.2 points per game. He was previously named MVP of the U16 European Championship in 2015 while leading Bosnia to its first-ever FIBA championship, and became the youngest player to draw a start in a Euroleague game at 16 years old before debuting for the Bosnian senior national team the following summer.