Brooklyn Nets Announce Preseason Schedule

BROOKLYN (July 9, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets will open the 2018-19 campaign with a four-game preseason schedule highlighted by one home game at Barclays Center and the Nets’ inaugural appearance in the NBA Canada Series.

The preseason schedule tips off on Oct. 3, when the Nets host the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Brooklyn will round out its preseason slate with three road contests, beginning with an Oct. 8 tilt with the Detroit Pistons. The Nets will then travel to Montreal to take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Canada Series on Oct. 10 before concluding with an Oct. 12 contest against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 home game at Barclays Center versus New York are on sale now at brooklynnets.com and ticketmaster.com, or by calling 718-NETS-TIX.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below: