Brooklyn Nets Summer League: What To Watch For

The Brooklyn Nets tip off their 2018 NBA Summer League schedule Friday against the Orlando Magic, with additional games scheduled for Saturday and Monday, followed by at least two tournament-format games.

Here are four things to watch for as the Nets take the court in Las Vegas:

JARRETT ALLEN YEAR TWO STARTS NOW

Jarrett Allen is no longer “just 19 years old” or “only a rookie.” He is a returning NBA starting center following a strong rookie campaign made more impressive by the fact that yes, he did not turn 20 until this past April 21, 10 days after the end of the season.

After moving into the starting lineup in late January, Allen started 31 games. He led all rookies in blocks per game and field goal percentage, taking a huge leap with his statline across the board starting on Jan. 1 and covering the last 45 games of the season.

Now he has the benefit of his first full offseason with the Nets coaching and performance staffs. After being drafted in June last summer, Allen was held out of Summer League with a hip injury. This past season several Nets – among them Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert – saw significant improvement in their second full season under the development staff put together by GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson. The Nets have sky-high expectations for Allen, and a similar leap could offer a major boost in the upcoming season.

He'll open Summer League with a matchup against a fellow former Texas center. After Allen was drafted by the Nets in the first round last summer, Mohamed Bamba followed him in the middle for the Longhorns and was drafted sixth overall by Orlando after a single season at Texas.

RODIONS KURUCS TAKES THE COURT

First-round draft pick Dzanan Musa is not expected to play in Las Vegas, following a lengthy season in Croatia that wrapped up less than a month ago, but fellow rookie Rodions Kurucs will be on the court. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward from Lativa was selected 40th overall by the Nets.

DING LEADS INTERNATIONAL CONTINGENT

The domestic MVP in the China Basketball Association the last two years, Ding is one of four foreign-born players (in addition to draft picks Musa and Kurucs) invited to participate with the Nets in Summer League. The 24-year-old swingman made an impression playing for Dallas last summer with the style of his game. He’s a fan favorite and fun to watch. Does he have the game to come stateside? Maybe we’ll learn a little more this week as he’ll be one of the most intriguing available players in Las Vegas.

SEE YOU IN LONG ISLAND … AND BROOKLYN?

It’s possible that eventual two-way contract signees or Long Island Nets G League acquisitions are on the roster this week. Theo Pinson is the kind of multi-positional defender the Nets value, a 6-foot-6 swingman with a 6-11 wingspan who is a 3-point shot away from making a living as a 3-and-D guy. He won a national championship at North Carolina in 2017.

Jordan McLaughlin (USC) and Bryant Crawford (Wake Forest) are undrafted rookie point guards. There’s a shortage of frontcourt size on the Brooklyn roster, which could be an opening for Tyler Davis or Trevor Thompson to stick in the organization. Davis is a 6-foot-10 rookie out of Texas A&M, while the 7-foot Thompson played in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors last season after going undrafted out of Ohio State.