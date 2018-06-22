Brooklyn Nets Select Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs In 2018 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets selected Dzanan Musa with the 29th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Thursday night at Barclays Center. Additionally, the team selected Rodions Kurucs in the second round with the 40th overall pick.

Musa (6’9”, 195), a native of Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, has played the past three seasons for Cedevita Zagreb of Croatia A1. In 58 career games, the guard/forward averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.9 minutes per game. In 2017-18, Musa appeared in 23 contests, averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes per game. Musa is also is a member of the Bosnian senior national team.

Kurucs (6’9”, 220), a forward from Cesis, Latvia, played the past three seasons for FC Barcelona II of Spanish LEB Gold. In 2017-18, Kurucs appeared in 16 games, averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.8 minutes per game.