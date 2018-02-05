Brooklyn’s Joe Harris Selected to Three-point Contest at All-Star Saturday Night

BROOKLYN – The NBA announced today that Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Joe Harris has been selected to participate in the 2019 Three-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday night, held Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The event will be broadcast on TNT and ESPN Radio.

Harris currently ranks fourth in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (.453) this season. He becomes just the second-ever Net to shoot better than .450 (115-of-254) from downtown prior to the All-Star break (min. 100 3FGA), joining Drazen Petrovic in 1992-93 (.472; 59-of-125). The Washington native is sixth among active players in career 3-point field goal percentage (.415). Among qualifying Nets, Harris’ 3-point field goal percentage (.420) is the second-best in franchise history, trailing only Petrovic (.437).

Now in his third campaign with the team, Harris has appeared in 50 games this season (all starts), averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.7 minutes, all career highs. He has registered four 20-point games on the year after tallying just two such games in his first four seasons combined. In the month of January, Brooklyn compiled a 10-1 record in games when Harris scored in double figures and is 25-12 (.676) on the season when he scores at least 10 points.

In home games at Barclays Center this season, Harris has made at least one 3-point field goal in 39 consecutive games (a team record) and is second in the league in 3-point field goal percentage in home games (.500, 66-of-132). Overall, he has made 350 3-pointers as a Net, good for seventh place in team history.

Harris is the fourth Net chosen for the Three-Point Contest, joining Joe Johnson (2014), Anthony Morrow (2012) and Petrovic (1992). Harris will join teammates Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs, both Rising Stars, and D’Angelo Russell, an All-Star reserve, at 2019 All-Star weekend. The four players mark the most Nets to ever be selected to the event in a single year.