Nets vs. Wolves: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the loss:

“Unacceptable performance by us. We were lucky to get to overtime quite honestly, and even at halftime, I felt like we’re just not playing at a high level. We’re not playing up to Nets standards. Hard to figure out why. And like I said, I didn’t think it was an overtime game. I thought they outplayed us. They were the better team. Give them a lot of credit. They were down guys. They fought, they fought extremely hard. They were extremely competitive and were rewarded with the win.”

On lost lead in fourth quarter:

“I just think generally we’re not playing well. When the lead happens and when it doesn’t, I felt like that in the first half, I said we’re not playing up to our standards. I think they deserved the win. I think they were super-competitive. They were down guys. They had guys come in and contribute. They were the better team. We were lucky to take it to overtime.”

On first time losing three straight since Irving injury:

“That’s how much I think of this team and these guys and how well we were playing. The standards have been raised. They raised the standards themselves, and for some reason, we’ve lost our mojo and I’m not sure why. Trust me, it’s not about the three losses, it’s not about dramatizing the loss. It’s more about the way we’re playing the game right now, that our process isn’t where it should be right now.”