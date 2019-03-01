STAR TURN The Nets sent four players to All-Star Weekend, with D'Angelo Russell earning the franchise's first All-Star Game invite since 2014

Almost three years to the day that Sean Marks was announced as the Brooklyn Nets new general manager in the midst of a 21-61 season, the NBA's 2019 All-Star Weekend served as a grand reintroduction for the franchise on the national stage.

No NBA franchise sent more players to Charlotte than the Nets, who were represented on the court through all three nights of action, and weren't shy on Thursday as the NBA media descended on the Queen City.

Joe Harris grabbed the spotlight on All-Star Saturday Night with his triumph in the 3-Point Contest, following Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs taking the court for the Rising Stars game on Friday and preceding D'Angelo Russell making his first NBA All-Star Game appearance to close out the weekend on Sunday night.

"We want to improve and we want to win, but I think it’s good when guys get individual accolades like that," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "I think it helps the program. I think other guys in the league look and like, ‘Hey, come to Brooklyn and there’s opportunity there and you’ll develop.’ I think that’s part of it."

The contingent was also joined by Spencer Dinwiddie, whose opportunity to defend last season's Skills Challenge title was derailed by thumb surgery.

They all arrived in Charlotte coming off a triple-overtime win in Cleveland keyed by Russell's takeover in the final OT period. That gave Brooklyn a 30-29 record going into the break, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with two more wins than the Nets claimed throughout the entire 2017-18 season, officially putting an end to a string of three straight seasons with fewer than 30 wins.

From the record to the All-Star Weekend invitations, the signs of Brooklyn's resurgence have been everywhere throughout the 2018-19 season, and the league is taking notice.

Dinwiddie and Allen made a Thursday appearance on ESPN's The Jump with host Rachel Nichols and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, then Harris joined his two Brooklyn teammates on Sirius NBA Radio.

Friday night's Rising Stars game for first- and second-year players served as a testament to the promise of Brooklyn's youth movement and the strong drafting of Marks and his front office team. There were 120 players drafted in the NBA over the last two summers, 20 on the court Friday night, and two of them were Nets.

The 21-year-old rookie Kurucs was the lowest-drafted player in this year's game, selected 40th overall by the Nets last June. The 20-year-old Allen was the 22nd overall pick in 2017. Kurucs has been in Brooklyn's starting lineup for half the season, while Allen has had the center spot locked down since this time last year.

Allen's Team USA came away with a 161-144 win over Kurucs' Team World. Allen did what has drawn him the most attention this season, with two blocks, while Kurucs had 10 points with five assists and four rebounds.