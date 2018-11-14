The Hoops Whisperer Veteran Jared Dudley brings experience and wisdom to share with the young Nets.

It was the day before Halloween, and while costumes were at the ready across the city to turn kids into everything from the most popular superheroes to beloved characters, Jared Dudley was thinking about a different type of transformation.

The Brooklyn Nets forward knows that at 33 years old, it's not a bad idea to start thinking about a post-playing career. And he's built the kind of reputation throughout the league that he's easily pegged as someone who can stay around the game, whether it's as a coach, in a front office or in front of a camera.

With an idea on getting a clearer idea of what it means to pursue those paths, Dudley went about setting up a one-on-one-meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"He's very open, honest," said Dudley. "I think that I wanted him to put a face to go with the name and a personality. It's something that since basketball's over in a blink of an eye, that meeting and conversation, now when we go on the street and he sees me and it goes both ways."

Their hour-long conversation was a true give-and-take. Dudley went looking for advice. Silver wanted to hear a veteran's perspective on a variety of issues that affect the league. One thing there's no doubt about; Dudley has wisdom to give.

Which is part of the reason he's here in Brooklyn after a summer trade from the Phoenix Suns.

Jarrett Allen has said he's "like the player-coach" and Caris LeVert calls him "a basketball junkie."

"You've got to know your role." Jared Dudley

"Jared's the type of guy where he's very helpful in terms of dissecting the previous game, the games we're going to be having, just helping guys out and teaching them what to be looking for, what to be watching," said Joe Harris. "He's been around this league for a long time, played with a lot of great players, played for a lot of great coaches, been on winning teams. So his opinion is extremely valued."

Coach Kenny Atkinson has said that Dudley has been in the league longer than he has, which is almost right. They actually were NBA rookies together; Dudley in Charlotte after being drafted in the first round out of Boston College and Atkinson in Houston as a player development coach after more than a decade playing and coaching overseas.

“First of all, I’ll lean on them," said Atkinson during training camp of the arrival of Dudley and additional veterans. "Those guys are important for the head coach. You can get feedback from them, feedback on the team, you can get opinions on what we’re doing. So you’ve got a good connection there. And obviously because they’ve been in the league so long they’ll help the other guys on the team and help me.

"It’s more important than I thought it was, the vet label, and especially vet guys that can play that are in the rotation; they’re valuable members. I think that’ll help us grow, help our young guys a little quicker.”

Through 12 seasons and five teams before he got to Brooklyn -- with two stints in Phoenix -- Dudley has seen it all. He's played with Steve Nash, Shaquille O'Neal, Amar'e Stoudemire, Grant Hill, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Giannis Antetekounmpo and John Wall, among others.

It was in Phoenix, where he was traded 20 games into his second season in 2008, that Dudley began to thrive. He shot a career-high 45.8 percent from 3-point range in 2009-10 as the Suns won 54 games and went to the Western Conference finals. Even with that shooting touch, Dudley was never a big scorer. He peaked at 12.7 points per game two seasons later. But in the evolving NBA, that range took on greater importance that it ever had before. And his reputation grew as a player who did a little bit of everything, did all the little things, and helped elevate a team in his own way.