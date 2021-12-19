Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards Games Postponed

The NBA has announced that the Brooklyn Nets’ games on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 against the Denver Nuggets and on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center have been postponed because of players and staff members entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 games will be rescheduled, and we are working with the NBA to confirm new dates.

Any tickets held for Sunday's and Tuesday’s games will automatically be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be communicated once the new dates have been finalized. No additional action by ticket holders is required.

Season ticket members may email memberservices@brooklynnets.com with any further questions. All other ticket holders may email fans@brooklynnets.com.