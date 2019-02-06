NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 5, 2019

The NBA trade deadline is just two days away. Already this season, a handful of deals have taken place (which you can keep track of here). As we close in on the official trade deadline (Feb. 7, 3 p.m. ET), talks of other deals will continue.

Keep up with the latest rumblings around the NBA -- and the latest deals that have been agreed to -- as deadline day approaches.

(And, if you missed it, here's what happened on Monday.)

Reports broke late Tuesday night that the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers had shaken up the NBA landscape, with L.A. apparently sending Harris to Philadelphia in a multiplayer package the same night he hit a game-winner.

Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped the quick hit first:

The Clippers are sending Tobias Harris to the 76ers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium.

And then ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski soon followed with an outline of the deal:

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders.

Specifics began to filter in from there, with the Clippers apparently angling to protect their own pick in the upcoming draft -- and keep it from the Celtics -- while the Sixers are not only amping up their push for Eastern Conference contention, but also lining up this new "Big 4" of Harris, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler for seasons to come.

— 2:47 a.m. Feb. 6

Report: Rockets dangling Knight and a pick

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports that the Cavaliers and Rockets are in discussions regarding veteran shooting guard Alec Burks, who's averaging 11.6 points (37.8 3P%) and 5.5 rebounds for Cleveland.

As Thursday's trade deadline looms, Cavs still engaged with Rockets on deal involving Alec Burks and a first-round pick.

The reported return, of Brandon Knight and a first-round pick, also is apparently being floated to multiple suitors. Knight has only made 12 appearances for Houston this season.

— 1:04 a.m. Feb. 6

Report: Lakers making a trade

As first reported by Frank Isola of The Athletic, the Lakers are set to add 3-point threat Reggie Bullock in a deal with the Detroit Pistons.

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to make a trade...just not that trade. According to a league source, Lakers are close to acquiring Reggie Bullock from the Pistons for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

Rookie guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk would be headed to the Pistons, along with a 2021 second-round draft pick. "Svi" was drafted in the second round (No. 47 overall) out of Kansas and has only averaged 10.8 minutes in 39 appearances.

Bullock, a sixth-year veteran whom the Lakers reportedly value for his shot, is putting up 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 41.3 percent (38.8 percent on 3-pointers) in 30.8 minutes. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, his exit would create a $2.5 million trade exception for Detroit.

— 11:57 p.m.

Report: Grizzlies, Hornets talking Gasol

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies are in 'strong talks' to move center Marc Gasol to the Charlotte Hornets.

Memphis is in strong talks to move franchise star Marc Gasol to Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthletic@WatchStadium. Memphis will sit Marc Gasol out tonight. The Grizzlies and Hornets are still discussing framework of deal, including matching the salary necessary to meet Gasol's $24.1M contract, sources said.

Marc Stein of the New York Times adds that Hornets owner Michael Jordan really wants to make the playoffs, which is why the team is looking to be buyers before the deadline.

Michael Jordan wants to make the playoffs. The Hornets, as a result, have been letting teams know for weeks that they intend to be buyers ... guess @NateDuncanNBA and I should have devoted more time on our Sunday night pod visit to our (too) brief Gasol-to-Charlotte chat

Things kicked into overdrive when Commercial Appeal beat writer David Cobb checked in from the locker room, with a note about the status of Gasol's locker.

Read into it what you will, but there is a trash bag next to Marc Gasol’s locker partially filled, and the number “33” above his locker is not there anymore.

Then longtime teammate Mike Conley addressed the rumors before the game, acknowledging the difficulty of playing through the situation.

Mike Conley on Marc Gasol potentially being traded tonight: "Knowing what's possible after tonight, it's going to be hard for a lot of us, especially myself with all the years we've played together." Says he talked to Marc Gasol earlier and he's in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/cGd0sCls5k — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 6, 2019

Midway through the game, Gasol made his way to the Grizzlies bench, and it didn't go unnoticed as he received a standing ovation from fans.

Marc Gasol walked out to the bench, fans noticed and gave standing ovation pic.twitter.com/0SXtpiYPXh — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) February 6, 2019

By the end of the night, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian at least pumped the brakes on this set of rumors, saying that there is no trade between the Hornets and Grizzlies that has been agreed to.

Per source, there is no trade between Charlotte and Memphis that has been agreed to yet.

And then Sporting News NBA writer Sean Deveney might as well have pulled the emergency cord. Sources told Devaney that there is no framework for a deal in place and that a potential Gasol-to-Charlotte deal is "probably not" happening.

NBA sources told SN on Tuesday that a potential deal sending the Grizzlies' Marc Gasol to the Hornets is, "probably not" happening. Skepticism on both sides, and no framework in place, despite signs that something was afoot.

The 34-year-old Gasol, who has played all 11 seasons in Memphis, is averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds this season.

— Feb 6, 12;15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams at trying to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. In a surprising turn of events, though, they have reportedly pulled out of the trade talks for the star big man.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports the Lakers are not having any more conversations with the Lakers about Davis because of "outrageous" trade requests from the Pelicans. Lakers president Magic Johnson told Pelicans GM Dell Demps on Tuesday morning that Los Angeles had made its best offer but that the Lakers were not willing to add anything else and would be moving on.

Here's more from Turner on the turn in the negotiations:

The Lakers were not going to give the Pelicans the six to eight draft picks they wanted for Davis, the person said, knowing that the four first-round picks and second-round picks were more than the Lakers would offer. Late Monday night, the Lakers changed their offer at the request of the Pelicans, two people said. The Lakers had agreed to send their entire young core of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac to the Pelicans, as well as veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the people said. The Lakers were also winning to also send the Pelicans two first-round draft picks. ... “They wanted more and more and more,” said one person. “There was no more to give. They had cap-relief with Hill being in the deal. But the more they wanted the more it because outrageous and unrealistic.”

The Lakers were willing to give the Pelicans salary-cap relief by taking back Solomon Hill (who has a year left on his deal after this season at $12.7 million). L.A. had also made several changes to their proposals to the Pelicans, talking out a package that included Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson, Turner reports.

— 2:41 p.m.

Report: Wolves searching for trades

The Minnesota Timberwolves are No. 11 in the Western Conference, but well within striking range of the lower seeds in the playoff chase. However, their hopes have faded a bit after losing three of their last four games.

The Wolves have a lot of difficult-to-move deals but also some expiring contracts that might grab some interest around the league. Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Minnesota GM Scott Layden is actively canvassing the league for potential deals.

Here's more from Krawczynski:

Layden has been trying to engage a number of teams on potential deals, but real traction has been difficult to establish. Yet. He has a difficult needle to thread while presiding over a team that has shown little inclination to become outright sellers.

— 2:35 p.m.

Report: Jazz still interested in Conley

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley found out he was being made available in trades weeks ago. The Utah Jazz were linked in deals for the veteran guard, and that continues to be the case.

Per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz (and Detroit Pistons) are the top suitors for Conley. In addition to having interest in Conley, the Jazz may also want to add a stretch four before Thursday's deadline, too.

Here's more from Larsen:

The most serious players in the race for Memphis point guard Mike Conley continue to be Utah and Detroit, a source tells The Salt Lake Tribune. Last week, the Jazz made an offer involving Ricky Rubio and the 2019 first-round pick for Conley. Detroit, on the other hand, apparently has made an offer involving Reggie Jackson and a first-round pick. As always, what the exact salary filler is to make up the difference between the contracts is an important point of negotiation. Detroit’s first-round picks are likely to be better than Utah’s moving forward, so that would seem to be more appealing for Memphis. But Jackson’s contract still has another year left: He’s owed $18 million for the 2019-20 season, which Memphis would probably prefer to avoid. Which offer Memphis prefers in totality is unknown. ... They have been interested in Washington forward Otto Porter, but there has been a “gap” in discussions with the Wizards since they asked for a package in return that Utah saw as unreasonable. Those discussions could rekindle before the deadline, but it would take Washington engaging in discussions with Utah for a lesser asking price. The team also sees New Orleans forward Nikola Mirotic as an option before the deadline. No word on the state of those discussions, and, of course, the Pelicans seem to be busy with more pressing matters at the moment. Memphis' JaMychal Green is a potential fit, too. The Jazz like Green, and he’s shooting 39.6 percent from deep this season. But Green’s inclusion in any Conley deal is made more difficult by his expiring $7.7 million salary, and the Jazz are already having some difficulty making the large amount of incoming salary work in the conceived trade without including Derrick Favors, which they’d prefer not to do. A separate trade to acquire Green might make more sense.

— 9:22 a.m.

Report: Celtics won't deal Tatum for Davis (for now)

The Boston Celtics have one of the more enticing potential trade pieces for Anthony Davis in their young swingman Jayson Tatum. Boston has not appeared to be on the inside track for landing Davis, especially given it was not included in the list of teams Davis would consider re-signing with if dealt there. '

Chris Mannix of SI.com reports the Celtics have refused to dangle Tatum in Davis trade talks. But if Thursday's deadline passes and Anthony Davis remains in New Orleans, that stance may change. Here's more from Mannix:

As the Pelicans field offers for Anthony Davis, Boston’s message to New Orleans has been direct: Wait. Wait, and we will come to you with an offer that will make it worth it. Wait, and you can raid our stash of draft picks. The Celtics have refused to directly dangle Jayson Tatum, two sources familiar with the situation told SI.com, but the Pelicans have been left with the impression that if Davis remains on the roster past Thursday, nothing is off the table. ... Davis’s agent, Rich Paul, has shrewdly tried to maneuver Davis to Los Angeles, to pair Davis with Paul’s top client, LeBron James, in an effort to squeeze a few more championship runs out of James’s career. Paul went public with a trade request nearly two weeks before the deadline, knowing that Boston -- which can’t have Kyrie Irving and Davis on the roster before July 1, due to a contractual clause in the CBA -- could not get into the mix. ... There’s little that could be leaked out of Davis’s camp that will dissuade Ainge from making a substantial offer after the deadline. ... Two days before the deadline and Boston will be on pins and needles until it passes. They know the Pelicans are enamored with Tatum, whose potential to develop into a franchise forward dwarfs that of any player the Lakers have to offer. The Celtics have pushed New Orleans on the idea that all the offers they are getting now will be there come July, and Boston’s offer could trump all of them.

— 8:46 a.m.

The Los Angeles Lakers remain one of the top suitors for Anthony Davis, having reportedly made a new offer for him yesterday with a trade that would have included multiple young players, future first-round picks and more. However, the Lakers have failed to get the Pelicans to budge much in dealing Davis.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last night (via Twitter) that the Pelicans were seeking an offer that would overwhelm them with future Draft picks. The long and short of it all, it seems, is the clock is ticking and the Pelicans do not seem to be in a big hurry to deal Davis before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Overall, the Lakers are getting increasingly pessimistic about the Pelicans' willingness to trade with the Lakers, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. For the Pelicans, the "overwhelming" card in the deal would look like this: four first-round and second-round picks as part of the trade package as New Orleans wants to be compensated for trading Davis to the Lakers now (instead of in the summer).

Lakers president Magic Johnson and Pelicans GM Dell Demps had multiple conversations Monday about trade packages, none of which obviously netted Davis.

— 8:14 a.m.

GM Horst: Bucks 'building step by step'

The Milwaukee Bucks found themselves in the midst of the Anthony Davis trade talk as a potential destination for the superstar big man. Bucks GM Jon Horst joined NBA TV's 10 Before Tip last night, saying his team will continue to take a patient approach in building its roster.

Bucks GM Jon Horst talks about the roster, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more.

-- 7:22 a.m.

Will Jordan or Matthews go first?

DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews became Knicks last Thursday via the Kristaps Porzingis trade. However, reports are circulating that either or both of the players could be traded/bought out before too long. Which one will it happen to first? The Starters give their picks below ...

Will Jordan or Matthews be dealt by the Knicks first?

-- 7:18 a.m.

