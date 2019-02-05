Report: Lakers getting pessimistic about Pelicans' willingness to trade Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers remain one of the top suitors for Anthony Davis, having reportedly made a new offer for him yesterday with a trade that would have included multiple young players, future first-round picks and more. However, the Lakers have failed to get the Pelicans to budge much in dealing Davis.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last night (via Twitter) that the Pelicans were seeking an offer that would overwhelm them with future Draft picks. The long and short of it all, it seems, is the clock is ticking and the Pelicans do not seem to be in a big hurry to deal Davis before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

>More trade deadline buzz

Overall, the Lakers are getting increasingly pessimistic about the Pelicans' willingness to trade with the Lakers, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. For the Pelicans, the "overwhelming" card in the deal would look like this: four first-round and second-round picks as part of the trade package as New Orleans wants to be compensated for trading Davis to the Lakers now (instead of in the summer).

Here's more from ESPN's story:

Set against the 3 p.m. ET Thursday trade deadline, this process has transformed into a high-stakes game of leverages, postures and bluffs among several organizations and Davis' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. So far, the Lakers have felt that conversations with New Orleans have been one-sided, and they are growing increasingly pessimistic about the Pelicans' willingness to make a deal with them, sources with knowledge of the discussions told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. ... The Lakers are currently offering the Pelicans a package that includes forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, guard Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks, as well as a willingness to absorb the remaining $12.7 million on Solomon Hill's contract in the 2019-20 season, league sources told ESPN.

Lakers president Magic Johnson and Pelicans GM Dell Demps had multiple conversations Monday about trade packages, none of which obviously netted Davis. On Monday, per multiple reports, an extended list of teams Davis would be willing to re-sign with emerged. That list consists of the Lakers, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.

The Bucks and Clippers, per multiple reports, have yet to make an offer for Davis while the Knicks have not re-engaged the Pelicans in discussions. New York did try to land Davis with a deal centered on Kristaps Porzingis, but that was rejected by New Orleans, Wojnarowski reports. The Knicks dealt Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday.