When It Rains, It Pours – Lakers Drop 10th Straight on Road

To be the best, you have to beat the best. Unfortunately for the Lakers (29-38) a quick trip to the Valley of the Sun and an opportunity to grab a significant win ended before it even had a chance to develop. The Phoenix Suns peppered the Lake Show shot-after-shot (finished 56.9 percent from the field) and came away with the 140-111 win, Sunday night.

Despite grabbing an early 6-2 lead at the start of the game, the Lakers simply could not keep pace with the best team in the NBA. A 14-0 run in about three minutes by the home team quickly put L.A. into a double-digit deficit and it was never close from there.

The Suns would go on to score 48 points in the first quarter (tied the second-most points in a first quarter in franchise history) and capped off the opening half with a season-high 79 points.

That marks the most first quarter points the Lakers have allowed in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55) and the most first half points given up this season (previously gave up 73 to Denver on Jan. 15, 2022).

The 140 total points also marks the most points the Suns have scored in a game this season.

From an individual standpoint, it was LeBron James leading the way once again. LBJ led all scorers with 31 points on 50.0 percent from the field (5-of-11 from three) and added seven rebounds, six assists, and a block.

The King added to his legacy on his second assist of the evening. With his assist on a Carmelo Anthony 24-footer, James is now the only player in NBA history with 10,000-plus points, 10,000-plus rebounds, and 10,000-plus assists in his career.

The first. The only.



The King. pic.twitter.com/tEKrpIlu7e — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 14, 2022

On top of three pointer, Melo added four more and finished with 18 points on 6-of-11 from the field and registered a rebound and an assist in 18 minutes.

The rest of the Lakers starters finished with a combined 38 points (Westbrook – 13 points, Monk- 13 points, Reaves-10 points).

The Purple and Gold will get the immediate chance to right the ship when they return home and take on the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night. The Raptors are coming in hot with a three-game winning streak that includes road wins over the Suns and Denver Nuggets.