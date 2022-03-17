T-Wolves Bite is too much for Lakers

The Lakers’ 124-104 loss in Minnesota marks their 11th straight loss on the road. The Purple and Gold can’t get going early. Over the last four games, they haven’t been able to get past 20 points in the first quarter.

While the team was never able to grab the lead over the Timberwolves, Los Angeles was shooting 54% from the field in the first half. It was their attempts from three that did them in — they had 10% to show for their makes. Another bright spot at the beginning of the game was Carmelo Anthony’s performance (16 pts) coming off the bench.

Minnesota’s largest lead hit 25 points. The Lakers were able to bring it to a four-point game off an impressive D.J. Augustin drive. Augustin offered a style and urgency to pave the way for some potential, but they couldn’t claw their way out of the hole and grab the comeback. Karl-Anthony Towns (30 pts, 8 reb) and Anthony Edwards (27 pts) combined for 57 points.

The Lakers continue on their way and will face Toronto on Friday for the second time this week, only this time on their turf.