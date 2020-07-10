The Point: For Lakers, This Is More Resumption Than Restart

The Lakers had won 11 of 12 games but did let down in their last one before the break. Missing Dwight Howard because of illness, the sluggish Lakers finally surged in the last half of the fourth quarter against Brooklyn to have a chance.

Down by two points, they executed two sets to perfection yet failed to score on either one—LeBron James having a layup roll off the rim on the first, Anthony Davis missing an open three-pointer as time expired on the second.

Afterward, James sat in the postgame media session and shared his satisfaction with the teamwork on those plays. The first had featured just the sort of spacing the Lakers seek for James to morph into freight-train form, charging downhill toward the basket. The second had James drawing the panicked defense into the lane for him to pass to Davis, whom he’d set up for a tying three-pointer moments before. James added that he could “literally close my eyes and know where my guys are going to be.”

James then elaborated on how much progress, even in defeat, the Lakers had made in learning to play as a team with only Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Caruso and James back from last season.

“It takes months and months and months of going through the system and knowing where guys like the ball and knowing where guys are going to be throughout the course of the game,” James said. “You just try to pay attention throughout the course of practices, film sessions and games. Put yourself in position where you can be able to close your eyes and you can know where everyone is, no matter who else is out on the floor.”

The very next question to James that night was about the prospect of playing future games without fans in attendance because of the COVID threat. Little did anyone know that there would be no games at all for a long time.

But the Lakers had gotten where they wanted to go as a group. One critical development, as Jared Dudley said Friday, was how “we found a nice little substitution pattern between” James and Davis the second part of the season where they were more “fluid” about offensive aggressiveness rather than fretting about being in one another’s way.

Avery Bradley’s decision to forego the rest of the season for personal reasons will open the door for Caldwell-Pope, Caruso, Rondo, Quinn Cook and newcomers Dion Waiters and JR Smith to contribute more. Yet you’ve heard it many, many times already this season—because Vogel reminds the players regularly, and the players have agreed—that the Lakers pride themselves on a “next-man-up mindset.”

That’s part of the consistency that Vogel has established within this community in less than a season as Lakers head coach. The players have enough experience to be professional and mature about their roles, and the coach has seen they are trustworthy when it comes to making the most of video sessions.

Again, they know who they are—and they know their capability when the time soon comes to make the pivotal strategic in-series adjustments to stay ahead of playoff opponents.

And when it comes to the isolation that is part of the unique playoff equation this time, Danny Green trusts his group’s maturity. Green said it’s another advantage that puts the Lakers “ahead of the pack in terms of guys who can sit still” rather than be itching to escape a bubble.

“What I’ve learned about this group,” Vogel said, “is that they’re committed, they like each other, they like the system that we’re playing in. And all of those signs of character that we have with this group, the work ethic we have with this group, all of those things lead me to believe that we’re going to get the job done.”

At a time for real concern about players’ health, including jumping back into heavy workload after such an abnormal layoff, the Lakers also feel confident about the premium that management has placed for some time on player wellness.

What Pelinka calls a “player-focused organization”—one that hired renowned physical therapist Judy Seto last year as director of sports performance—is comfortably equipped for the coming challenge.

“This particular experience in Orlando, I think so much of the weight of this is going to shift to the sports performance staff,” Pelinka said. “And we have a great one.”