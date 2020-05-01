The Point: Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Shows How Far His Connection With Kobe Came

Very few knew at the time how close Bryant and Jordan had become. Even after Bryant did pass Jordan in career points, the public salute from Jordan was antiseptic. His statement read: “I congratulate Kobe on reaching this milestone. He’s obviously a great player, with a strong work ethic, and has an equally strong passion for the game of basketball. I’ve enjoyed watching his game evolve over the years, and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes next.”

So it was immensely powerful for the world to hear, five years later, how much existed between the two when Jordan stepped up to speak at the Feb. 24 memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at STAPLES Center.

“Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends,” Jordan said less than a minute in to an 11-minute speech, the tears already flowing. “But we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother.”

If the most precious basketball secrets the two share shall remain in that treasure chest, that speech was Jordan opening another vault—and letting the love between one generation’s idol and the next’s spill forth at a time when we all needed to feel warmth wash over us.

“That is what Kobe Bryant does to me,” Jordan said of his tears, laughing about becoming another “crying meme” and eliciting smiles all around him.

“Even though if he’s being a pain in the ass,” Jordan said, “always you have to have a sense of love for him and the way that he can bring out the best in you. And he did that for me.” It was affirmation for why we love sports: At the unlikeliest time, we found something to distract us, something to find interesting.

Something to believe in.

Kobe and Michael had love for each other. It really happened, this kid full of hope winning over his idol with his earnestness. Remember that Kobe only had two older sisters, so no big brother—and Michael never had a little brother. They truly changed each other’s lives, with Michael making clear in that speech his admiration for Kobe’s post-basketball life.

It was reassuring that things can make sense even when so much doesn’t make sense.

Sports bond people through times, good and bad. And without live action during this bad COVID-19 time, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” 10-part documentary inside Jordan’s final championship team became particularly anticipated.

The next episode, set to premiere 6 p.m. Sunday, will feature a 2019 Bryant, reflecting on Jordan for documentary producers. There was a December 1997 game that season in which Bryant scored 33, Jordan scored 36, the Bulls beat the Lakers … and one guy told the other afterward to reach out if he wanted help.

That fifth episode will specifically delve into the 1998 All-Star Game—Jordan’s last with the Chicago Bulls, Bryant’s first with the Lakers—a couple months later. That 19-year-old Bryant remains the youngest All-Star in NBA history, and now we know the zeal with which Bryant went after Jordan that day wasn’t just impetuous youth. It was Kobe chasing a challenge, per the usual.

Bryant scored 18 points in 22 minutes; Jordan had 23 points in 32 minutes and was named All-Star MVP for the third and final time.

Bryant went on to win that award four times. It is now named after him.