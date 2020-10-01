The Point: However Dark the Days, Lakers Have Brought Their Brightness to the Bubble

In the best of times, you make the best of your circumstances. That’s what makes it the best: You take an opportunity or a challenge and simply make your moment. Feels good, feels worthwhile, feels so alive.

It’s possible to do all that even in what can be viewed as the worst of times. A pandemic. Social injustice. Tragic turns.

From the beginning of this, the NBA hatching this plan to restart the season was about making the best of that worst. And as we near the end of this, we better understand how the people who exit the cocoon as champions won’t just be the ones who played great basketball—they will have truly made the most of their time isolated in the NBA’s campus in every way.

The Lakers and Heat began the NBA Finals on Wednesday, their 85th consecutive day away from the rest of the world. This is a tale of two cities—glam vacation destinations and frequent Super Bowl hosts—finally meeting in a sports title round for the first time … with everyone instead being bound to a bubble.

Then the Lakers fell behind early. Didn’t look fast or sharp. Went down by 13 points.

They just shook it off. Didn’t panic. Anthony Davis just kept playing hard. Rajon Rondo deftly reset the table the way he has throughout the playoffs.

In keeping with the way this team has made the most of difficult moments, the Lakers scored 75 of the next 105 points in the game. That means that the Lakers beat the Heat by two full points every minute of the game for the next 22 minutes.

It was stunning. Since the NBA began tracking play-by-play in 1997, no team had ever trailed by double digits but then led by double digits at the end of the first half in the Finals. Almost symbolic of how taxing this whole run has been, Miami’s three best players—Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic—wound up all visibly hurting with injuries as Game 1 wore on.

The Lakers’ victory served as a powerful demonstration of driven-from-within passion and community poise, the intangibles that have so majorly helped the Lakers harmonize throughout this longest road trip in basketball history.

“However many days it is, it feels like five years—so it really doesn’t matter,” LeBron James had said Tuesday. Then he added: “I’ve been as locked in as I’ve ever been in my career.”

Said Kyle Kuzma: “We kind of came here with one goal: to win the championship. So guys were already motivated. Obviously tough days here, but we’ve got each other here. And we’re a family. We’re all brothers. We all talk to each other every day, hang out with each other, and make this experience fun.”

It’s like the old quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln reminds us: Most folks are as happy as they make their minds up to be.