Three Things to Know: Lakers at Spurs - 10/26/21

The Lakers (1-2) head to San Antonio (1-2) for their first road game of the regular season, set to tip at 5:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

LEBRON PROBABLE WITH SORE ANKLE

In the second quarter of Tuesday’s win against Memphis, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane collided with LeBron James, who stayed on the floor for a few moments, holding his right ankle. Staples Center went silent for a moment, but LeBron got up, tested out the ankle, and was able to stay in the game. He’d eventually finish with 19 points (on an atypically inefficient 7 for 19 FG’s) with six boards, six assists, two blocks and two steals.

“Obviously it was almost similar but not the same kind of play,” said LeBron, referencing his high ankle sprain last season when Atlanta’s Solomon Hill dove into his leg. “Guy falls into my leg and there’s nothing you can do about it, and I couldn’t get my leg out of there in time.”

Fortunately, he continued to move quite well as the game went on, and will receive his typical round-the-clock treatment to get ready for Tuesday’s contest. He’s listed as “probable” on the injury report with a sore right ankle.

POINTS IN THE PAINT

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Lakers ranked last in the NBA with just 30 points in the paint per game, as they struggled to either get to, or finish at, the rim against loaded up Warriors and Suns schemes. But on Sunday, they left the first quarter with 14 points inside, more than the 12 they’d amassed through the first three quarters on Friday.

Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan did the early damage at the rim, mostly off Russell Westbrook assists, with Westbrook and LeBron getting home more often as the game unfolded. L.A. finished with 52 points in the paint for the contest. The Spurs, meanwhile rank third in the NBA with 54.7 points in the paint per game, while allowing 48.7, to rank 17th. Jakob Poeltl provides most of their rim protection from the center spot, while rangy wing players like Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Keldon Johnson engage from the perimeter.

REAVES’ HIGH RATING

Warning: do not take too much from numbers break downs after only three NBA games. Or, in the case of Austin Reaves – who didn’t play in the opener – two games. With that disclaimer handled, how about a 56.8 net rating!

Reaves’ first and only action in the loss against Phoenix came in the fourth quarter, when he played alongside LeBron, AD, Westbrook and ‘Melo (not to mention Rajon Rondo for four minutes) as LAL outscored the Suns 38-21. It needs to be mentioned that Phoenix could afford to take their foot way off the gas pedal, since they entered the quarter leading 94-67. But it is also true that Reaves played exceptionally well, offering his unique mix of grit, skill and high basketball IQ. He scored eight points, hitting 3 of 4 FG’s, while holding up really well on defense.

Reaves played well enough to earn a spot in the regular rotation against Memphis, and he turned in a +18 performance, hitting 2 of 3 shots, dishing three assists and not turning the ball over. Expect to see him off the bench once again against the Spurs.