Lakers First Round Playoff Schedule
The schedule for the 2020 NBA Playoffs First Round has been announced. The Lakers are the #1 seeded team in the Western Conference and will match-up against the winner of the Western Conference Play-In game, either Portland or Memphis.
All games will be played in Orlando. All games will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet, except 8/22.
- Game 1 - 8/18 @ 6:00pm | Lakers vs. Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
TV: Spectrum SportsNet/TNT - Radio: ESPN 710/KWKW 1330
- Game 2 - 8/20 @ 6:00pm | Lakers vs. Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
TV: Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN - Radio: ESPN 710/KWKW 1330/ESPN Radio
- Game 3 - 8/22 @ 5:30pm | Lakers at Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
TV: ABC - Radio: ESPN 710/KWKW 1330
- Game 4 - 8/24 @ 6:00pm | Lakers at Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
TV: Spectrum SportsNet/TNT - Radio: ESPN 710/KWKW 1330
- Game 5* - 8/26 @ TBD | Lakers vs. Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
TV: TBD - Radio: TBD
- Game 6* - 8/28 @ TBD | Lakers at Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
TV: TBD - Radio: TBD
- Game 7* - 8/30 @ TBD | Lakers vs. Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
TV: TBD - Radio: TBD
*-if necessary
