Lakers First Round Playoff Schedule

Posted: Aug 13, 2020

The schedule for the 2020 NBA Playoffs First Round has been announced. The Lakers are the #1 seeded team in the Western Conference and will match-up against the winner of the Western Conference Play-In game, either Portland or Memphis.

All games will be played in Orlando. All games will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet, except 8/22.

  • Game 1 - 8/18 @ 6:00pm | Lakers vs. Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
    TV: Spectrum SportsNet/TNT - Radio: ESPN 710/KWKW 1330
  • Game 2 - 8/20 @ 6:00pm | Lakers vs. Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
    TV: Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN - Radio: ESPN 710/KWKW 1330/ESPN Radio
  • Game 3 - 8/22 @ 5:30pm | Lakers at Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
    TV: ABC - Radio: ESPN 710/KWKW 1330
  • Game 4 - 8/24 @ 6:00pm | Lakers at Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
    TV: Spectrum SportsNet/TNT - Radio: ESPN 710/KWKW 1330
  • Game 5* - 8/26 @ TBD | Lakers vs. Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
    TV: TBD - Radio: TBD
  • Game 6* - 8/28 @ TBD | Lakers at Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
    TV: TBD - Radio: TBD
  • Game 7* - 8/30 @ TBD | Lakers vs. Trail Blazers/Grizzlies
    TV: TBD - Radio: TBD
    • *-if necessary

